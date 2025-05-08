The Brooks Group Named Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina 2025

Great Employer in North Carolina 2025

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience

What makes The Brooks Group exceptional is our investment in fostering an environment built on mutual trust, commitment, and energy—all of which supports both our employees' and our clients' success.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been recognized as one of the 2025 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina by Best Companies Group . The Company was ranked #2 out of 13 employers in NC."Our team members are the foundation of our success," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "What makes The Brooks Group exceptional is our investment in fostering an environment built on mutual trust, commitment, compassion, and positive energy—all of which supports both our employees' growth and our clients' enduring success."Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines a company’s practices, programs and benefits and surveys employees for their perspective.The Brooks Group prioritizes a strong culture and believes when the company wins, everyone wins. It acknowledges employees at every level through a profit-sharing program and promotes mutual trust by allowing flex time and hybrid work. The company supports employee growth and development with weekly all-company huddles, quarterly town halls, game lunches, workiversaries, and a well-stocked snack and coffee bar.Winners were announced on May 5. For a complete list, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/great-employers-to-work-for-in-north-carolina/winners/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/. ###

