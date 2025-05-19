The Brooks Group Named Selling Power 2025 Top Sales Training Company

Selling Power Top Sales Training Company 2025

Sales training and development leader recognized for best-in-class programs

Being named a Top Sales Training Company for the 16th year in a row demonstrates The Brooks Group's enduring dedication to developing individual sellers and ensuring sales organizations thrive.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been named a 2025 Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power Magazine for its suite of proven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools."Being named a Top Sales Training Company for the 16th year in a row demonstrates The Brooks Group's enduring dedication to developing individual sellers and ensuring sales organizations thrive," commented Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "Our focus remains on client achievement, delivering our programs with expertise, honesty, and an evidence-based methodology."Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and IMPACT Sellingsales process is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.High-quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the 2025 Top Sales Training Company list at https://bit.ly/42tjvHS to find the right sales training partner.“As the economy enters a period of stock market ping pong and tariff turmoil, along with the continued AI disruption within the B2B sales landscape, having an effective and forward focused sales organization is critical to maintain revenue growth,” said Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner. “Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.###About The Brooks GroupWe unlock the potential of sales teams. Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of proven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters ( https://bit.ly/3nUpek7 ), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. Learn more at https://www.sales30conf.com

