Modigent Expands into San Antonio, Marking Strategic Growth in Texas

New location brings together Central Air & Heating Service and Climate Solutions to strengthen regional service and project capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in northeast San Antonio at 5100 Service Center Drive. Housed within a multi-tenant industrial facility, the office represents a significant step in Modigent’s expansion strategy, serving as a collaborative base for two of its operating companies, Central Air & Heating Service and Climate Solutions. The San Antonio office represents a blueprint for future expansion in other markets, bringing together the strengths of multiple operating companies under one roof, supported by Modigent’s strategic leadership and shared infrastructure.“The decision to establish a physical presence in San Antonio was driven by growing demand from Modigent’s customers in the region, many of whom were seeking stronger local support and faster response times. As a result of that, we’re celebrating more than just an office opening, but rather a testament to how Modigent shows up in the market,” said Frank Doyle, Regional President at Modigent. “By bringing together the strengths of Central Air & Heating Service and Climate Solutions, we’re creating something greater than the sum of its parts. This is what it truly means to be part of Modigent—collaborative, forward-thinking, and committed to delivering exceptional value through integrated solutions. This office isn’t just a milestone; it’s a model for how we grow together.”The office brings together project and service operations under one roof, driving synergies between Central Air and Climate Solutions. Together, the companies will support Modigent’s growing client base across central and south Texas, with new local hires and leadership contributions from both operating companies.“The San Antonio office is more than a regional footprint—it’s a blueprint,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “With co-located operations, streamlined service delivery, and cross-company collaboration, the location is designed to create operational efficiencies, foster local job creation, and set a new standard for market entry across the Modigent platform.”Modigent is currently hiring for roles in service, project management, administration, and sales. Some leadership roles will be filled by existing team members from both operating companies, while the majority of new positions will be sourced locally.A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration is scheduled for mid May, 2025.###About Central Air & Heating ServiceFounded in 1972 and based in Harlingen, Texas, Central Air & Heating Service delivers full-spectrum HVAC and refrigeration services to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. With in-house duct and pipe fabrication, advanced BIM capabilities, and a commitment to 24/7 service, CAHS is known for technical precision and reliability. CAHS joined the Modigent family of companies in 2023 to support its continued growth across Texas.About Climate SolutionsClimate Solutions, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pflugerville, Texas, provides integrated mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services to clients across the commercial, healthcare, education, and government sectors. With a reputation for innovation and performance, Climate Solutions joined the Modigent family of companies in 2023 and has since expanded its operations throughout the Southwest.About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

