Session to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and religious liberty

Leading figures from the two colliding worlds of AI and religious liberty discuss the rapid development of AI and its impacts on religious liberty today.

I'm thrilled that a senior fellow at Microsoft, an evangelical leader, and an AI researcher are holding this essential discussion on the future of artificial intelligence and religious liberty.” — Dr. Brian Grim, President, RFBF

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading figures from the two colliding worlds of AI and religious liberty – a senior fellow at Microsoft, an evangelical leader, and an AI researcher – will discuss the rapid development of AI and its growing, multifaceted impacts on religious liberty in the United States and abroad. The May 21, 2025, panel will examine the risks AI poses to humanity, especially to religious pluralism and freedom of thought and practice, as well as the potential opportunities for AI tools to serve the flourishing of religious communities across the world. The session will also consider how religious leaders can engage more in the broader discourse around AI governance and development, what safeguards and mechanisms might help to prevent AI from being used to surveil or suppress religious minorities, and what responsibilities AI companies might have to consult with religious stakeholders when designing systems that may affect spiritual life or expression.We are thrilled that the 6th National Faith@Work ERG Conference — cohosted by RFBF and the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America — has a fantastic group of sponsors from corporations and civil society partners, including Platinum Sponsor The Future of Life Institute.Panellists:– Suhail A. Khan – Suhail Khan serves as Director of External Affairs at Microsoft Corporation and a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Global Engagement, a Christian religious freedom think tank. Khan served as a policy advisor and counsel on Capitol Hill, and a senior political appointee with the Bush administration, where he served in the White House and as an advisor for two cabinet secretaries. He was awarded the U.S. DOT Secretary’s Team Award in 2005 and the Gold Medal for Outstanding Achievement in 2007. Khan was awarded the Young Conservative Coalition’s Buckley Award in 2010.– Rev. Johnnie Moore – Rev. Moore is the founder and CEO of The KAIROS Company, now part of JDA Worldwide, and President of The Congress of Christian Leaders. He was twice a presidential appointee to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom serving during the Trump and Biden administrations. Previously, Rev. Moore was Senior Vice President and campus pastor at Liberty University, and Chief of Staff and Vice President of Faith Content for the United Artists Media Group in Hollywood.– Max Tegmark, Ph.D. – Max Tegmark is an AI professor and researcher at MIT, and the founder and president of the Future of Life Institute (FLI) and the Improve the News Foundation. Tegmark’s most recent AI safety research focuses on mechanistic interpretability and provably safe AI. He is the author of over 300 publications as well as the New York Times bestsellers “Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” and “Our Mathematical Universe: My Quest for the Ultimate Nature of Reality”. In 2023, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in AI 2023.– Will Jones (moderator) – Will is a Futures Program Associate at the Future of Life Institute (FLI), lead FLI’s work to amplifying faith perspectives on AI issues and opportunities and supporting religious leaders to steer AI in a better direction for their communities. Jones graduated with First Class Honours in English from the University of Cambridge.

