Report: Religious Inclusion No Longer “Next” Big Thing, Surge of Religiously Inclusive Companies is the Big Thing NOW
American Airlines, Accenture Earn Top Ratings on New REDI Index and Monitor, A Record Number of Companies Join National Faith@Work Conference
Accenture and American Airlines are role models for best practices of religious inclusion for other companies around the world. Their progress is an invitation for every company to join this journey.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s biggest companies are embracing religiously inclusive workplaces at a faster pace than ever before, according to the 2024 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Index and Monitor, released by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation (RFBF).
— Dr. Brian Grim, President, RFBF
The REDI report finds that 429 (85.8%) Fortune 500 companies now mention or illustrate religion as part of their broader commitment to diversity, more than double the number in 2022 (202 companies, or 40.4%). The study also found a 68% increase in the number of Fortune 500 companies showcasing that they have faith-oriented employee business resource groups (EBRGs), rising from 37 companies in 2022 to 62 in 2024.
American Airlines and Accenture are the most religiously inclusive global companies, according to the 5th annual REDI Index.
“They are a role model for best practices of religious inclusion for other companies around the world,” said RFBF Founder and President Brian Grim. “Their progress in benchmarking this area of diversity is an invitation for every company to join this journey.”
“At American Airlines, our purpose is to care for people on life’s journey, including our customers and our 130,000 team members,” said Cedric Rockamore, VP, Global People Operations and Chief Diversity Officer. “A key component of caring is creating a diverse and inclusive culture where we can bring our authentic selves to work daily. We are so pleased to be recognized as #1 on the Religious Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Index for our ongoing commitment to being a religiously inclusive workplace. Our team members, across all faiths and beliefs, help us better understand and serve our customers around the world.”
“At Accenture, we are committed to helping all our people thrive,” Accenture’s Global Change Management Lead and Interfaith ERG Lead Sumreen Ahmad said. “Recognition as a leader in the interfaith space from partners such as the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation demonstrates the importance of religion and faith to our people and as part of our overall inclusion and diversity efforts.”
The REDI Index is a first-in-class benchmarking system for measuring how well companies integrate religion (including non-theistic beliefs) into their communications, policies, and programs.
Full executive summary and report of the 2024 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Index and Monitor found at this link.
Other top faith-and-belief friendly companies among the U.S Fortune 500 include Equinix (#2), DELL (#3), both rising in the rankings this year. Salesforce and Intel (tied for #4), and Tyson Foods (#6) moved up two spots. AIG, American Express, PayPal, Intuit, Texas Instruments, and Google round out the top 12 on the Fortune 500 list.
“Equinix knows we can best innovate and serve our customers when we have an inclusive culture where we each bring the best parts of ourselves to work,” Equinix’s Maria Medrano, VP, Global Head of Community, Diversity & Inclusion, said. “This includes religious identities, an aspect that’s important for three in four Americans according to the latest Gallup data. Religious inclusion opens our world even more, allowing for diversity, connection-building, and a fostering of learning and respect.”
“The hard work and commitment of Interfaith’s leadership team enhances our inclusive culture for everyone,” Dell President of Global Sales & Customer Operations Bill Scannell added. “I am continually proud of the community and connection our Interfaith ERG members provide within Dell Technologies. It is an honor to be one of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s Top Faith Friendly Companies for 2024.”
The Intel Corporation’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Vice President of Social Impact, Dawn Jones said, “Getting involved with a faith-based ERG has many benefits to the individual employee and helps us build an environment of innovation, inclusion and enthusiasm for Intel as a great place to work.”
New participant BMC comes in at #1 among companies not on the Fortune 500 list. “We celebrate this milestone not only as a testament to our efforts but also as a reaffirmation of our dedication to building a more inclusive world for all,” BMC’s Global Head of Corporate Citizenship & Impact Wendy Rentschler said. “Inclusion isn't just a goal; it's a fundamental pillar of our organizational culture, driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.”
This year’s REDI Index includes the first major bank, health care system, comprehensive services firm, big four accounting firm, Aerospace manufacturer, and metal galvanizing firm, among others.
“At Citi, we foster an inclusive environment where all can thrive as their authentic selves,” said Erika Irish Brown, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Head of Talent. “For many, that includes feeling safe practicing and sharing their faith at work, whether through the clothing and head coverings they wear, the food they eat, when and how often they pray throughout the day, or even taking time off to practice their faith.”
Kaiser Permanente Vice President Laura Long said, “Kaiser Permanente is excited to be the first health system to participate in the Religious Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Index. Embracing religious diversity strengthens our organization and enhances respect, understanding, and collaboration by tapping into the collective power of individuals from varied lived experiences and backgrounds."
Metal galvanizing firm AZZ CEO Tom Ferguson, said “We at AZZ are truly appreciative of the recognition of our efforts to create a faith friendly work culture in support of our mission to grow servant leaders.”
Among other first-time participants, West Monroe’s Casey Foss added, "West Monroe is committed to fostering an environment where every individual can bring their whole self to work, including their religious beliefs. We strive to cultivate a place of mutual understanding, recognizing that the diverse experiences and faiths our employees carry with them daily profoundly impact how they experience work."
Outside the US Fortune 500, Qualtrics continues to make progress in benchmarking success. “At Qualtrics, we value being a diverse, equitable and inclusive team, and we believe our differences make us stronger,” said Julia Anas, Qualtrics Chief People Officer.”
Read the EXECUTIVE SUMMARY and Full Report with graphics here.
