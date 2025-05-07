Faith at Work conference attracts major corporate and civil society sponsors

DTO Washington DC Sponsors 2025

We are thrilled that the 6th National Faith@Work Fortune 500 Conference has a fantastic group of sponsors from corporations and civil society partners.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dare to Overcome (DTO) is the premier annual gathering for Fortune 500 company faith-oriented employee resource groups (ERGs), corporate chaplains, and other faith-and-belief workplace initiatives to share best practices and celebrate achievements.We are thrilled that this 6th National Faith@Work ERG Conference — cohosted by RFBF and the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America — has a fantastic group of sponsors from corporations and civil society partners. Corporate sponsors include Accenture, American Airlines , Coca-Cola Consolidated, and DELL Technologies (Platinum Sponsors); AZZ, Equinix, and Merck (Diamond Sponsors), and Altria and Service Now (Gold Sponsors).Civil society partners include Interfaith America and the Future of Life Institute (Platinum Sponsors), BYU Marriott School of Business and BYU Wheatley Institute (Diamond Sponsors), AT&T’s Faith@Work ERG and the El-Hibri Foundation (Gold Sponsors), and Clal and the Napa Legal Institute (Supporting sponsors).We are also thrilled to have LYNC, the IRF Secretariat, and Templeton Religion Trust as co-conveners of the first annual IRF Builders Forum (evening of 21 May and daytime on 22 May), which is focused on ways people build religious freedom for all internationally through faith-friendly workplaces, education, positive engagement, and cross-cultural religious literacy, among others.Sessions include:-- Shaping the future of artificial intelligence and religious liberty-- A Success Story, Merck Interfaith Doubles in a Year-- Building a More Human-Centered Workplace-- Navigating Challenging Scenarios in the WorkplaceMajor research to be released:-- Will UK Outshine US in Faith-Friendly Workplaces?-- Comparison of Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 in faith-oriented employee resource groupsKeynotes include:-- Brighter Days at Dare to Overcome, Patrick Regan Keynote-- Busch School of Business Dean Abela on SuperHabitsOn Days 1 & 2, join us for essential conversations and dynamic presentations on faith-and-work issues companies, leaders and employees are facing in an ever-changing socio-economic environment at home and abroad.Day 3 is the IRF Builders Summit focused on ways people build religious freedom for all internationally through faith-friendly workplaces, education, positive engagement, and cross-cultural religious literacy, among others.This year's theme is "United Towards Hope."

Dare to Overcome 2025 in Washington DC

