Letters from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Outgoing German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Incoming Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz

6 MAY 2025

6 May 2025

His Excellency Olaf Scholz

Federal Chancellor

Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Chancellor Scholz,

As you step down as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, allow me to thank you for your friendship and for the support that you have always given to strengthening ties between Singapore and Germany.

Bilateral relations flourished during your time as Chancellor. We upgraded our ties to a Strategic Partnership last year, injecting new impetus into both our existing collaboration, and cooperation in new areas like security, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. We have deepened our defence relationship. Thank you for your support at the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)’s two Invincible-class submarines in Kiel alongside then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in December 2022. I also commend your strong efforts to step up Germany’s engagement of the Asia-Pacific and ASEAN.

I fondly recall our discussions during your visit to Singapore in November 2022, my visit to Berlin in April 2024, and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. I look forward to meeting you again soon and wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

6 May 2025

His Excellency Friedrich Merz

Federal Chancellor

Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Chancellor Merz,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Singapore and Germany share a deep and abiding friendship, underpinned by mutual trust, and multifaceted cooperation. Our nations upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024. This Partnership deepens existing economic and security cooperation, while providing fresh impetus to work together in new areas like digitalisation/AI, research, startups and innovation, clean energy, and sustainable development. Singapore and Germany also share a common commitment to upholding open trade, international law, and a rules-based global order. In this regard, we cooperate closely at multilateral fora.

Singapore welcomes Germany’s growing engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. More than 2,300 German companies have a presence in Singapore, and many use us as their gateway to ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific. I look forward to continuing to deepen our links, including by leveraging the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.

As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations this year, I look forward to working together to further intensify, enhance and deepen relations between our two countries.

I also wish you all the best as you take on the Chancellorship and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong