Futran Solutions Joins ServiceNow Consulting & Implementation Partner Program to Drive Digital Success for Clients

Futran Solutions partners with ServiceNow to deliver tailored digital transformation solutions, enhancing business efficiency and growth.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions has announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations drive digital transformation and optimize business processes.This partnership empowers Futran Solutions to utilize its digital solutions expertise to help customers accelerate digital transformation through the ServiceNow platform.The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers transform businesses across the enterprise.As a Partner, Futran Solutions is well-positioned to provide industry-specific insights and guidance on ServiceNow capabilities , supporting business growth and success for clients."At Futran Solutions, we're dedicated to helping our clients achieve their transformation goals with efficiency and precision," said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. "This partnership with ServiceNow enhances our ability to do that by delivering seamless digital solutions on the Now Platform.”“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Futran’s expertise in digital solutions is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” said Michael Khoury, senior director partner programs, ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to partner with Futran Solutions to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers’ biggest digital transformation challenges.”As a Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner, Futran Solutions will leverage its industry expertise to guide customers in adopting ServiceNow solutions tailored to their needs. Futran's skilled consultants will provide the insight and support required to influence deals, track technology deployments, and promote the successful adoption of the latest ServiceNow innovations, ensuring sustainable growth for clients.About Futran SolutionsEstablished in 2010, Futran Solutions is a provider of digital technology solutions , specializing in Data, AI, Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. With headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, and global centers in Pune & Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran has made a significant impact in the technology sector.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

