Scalise Slams FBI’s Mishandling of 2017 Shooting

Last night, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Hannity alongside Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to discuss the new report revealing the FBI’s gross mishandling of the 2017 shooting that almost took his life, which falsely labeled the shooter’s clear political motivations as ‘suicide by cop’. Leader Scalise highlighted David Bailey and Crystal Griner, the two brave police officers who were shot during the shootout, and commended FBI Director Patel for his transparency in turning over the previously withheld documents that exposed the FBI’s lies.

“Well, Sean, you know, God answered a lot of prayers that day. But when the FBI initially pulled those of us from the baseball shooting into a hearing after we got out of the hospital, they called it suicide by cop. And we were so offended, we walked out of the hearing. We said, 'How can you call that suicide by cop when he tried to kill the two cops that were with me that day?' David Bailey and Crystal Griner were both shot during the shootout, and the shooter tried to kill all of us that day, and it was politically motivated. And yet in their report, they said it wasn't politically motivated. In fact, they withheld facts that the shooter had on his person that showed that he had political motivations to then say falsely that it wasn't politically motivated.

“You know, this begs the question, why was the FBI trying to mislead back in 2017? I applaud Kash Patel for getting the facts out and getting the record corrected, but the FBI in 2017 falsely put out information. Look, Jim Jordan's name was on that shooter's hit list, too, and he had very dire intentions to kill Republicans. That's what he said he wanted to do. It wasn't suicide by cop, and yet the report by the FBI initially tried to claim it was – it was false.”

On Kash Patel shedding light on the FBI's lies:

“Well, they lied to us deliberately, and again, they not only lied. They withheld information. I read the report over the weekend that they leaked out, and they finally showed the country. There were things in that report I had never seen, not even in 2017, that were deliberately withheld by the FBI. Again, Kash Patel finally got it out there so the public can see what really happened. They should have done that in 2017. Those people need to be held accountable, Sean.

“God performed miracles that day, Sean.”

###