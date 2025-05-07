Massive Networks Named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year 2025

Massive Wins Internet Telephony Product of the Year

Evolved carrier Massive Networks’ One Pipe Multi-Connect offering is recognized for its innovation, delivering flexible, secure, high-performance connectivity

It’s Massive Networks’ mission to reinvent connectivity for the networking space, elevating the carrier from its current commoditized role to its more rightful status as a market differentiator.” — Kevin Flake, CEO, Massive Networks

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid-market to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, has been honored with a Product of the Year Award for 2025 by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, one of the telecommunications industry’s most well-known media news sources. Internet Telephony is produced by TMCnet (Technology Marketing Corporation), a leading global online publisher covering communications and technology. The INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Awards “highlight the diverse companies driving the industry forward, honoring their contributions to technological advancement and customer success,” according to a statement from the publisher.Massive Networks’ One Pipe Multi-Connect solution was designed to deliver scalable, optimized, high-performance connectivity that can be customized to meet the needs of individual business customers. It provides what Massive Networks has coined an “Evolved Carrier Experience,” featuring simplified operations, enhanced security, and speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 400 Gpbs of Tier1 data center bandwidth to cover a range of requirements. The service includes offerings like White Glove support, dedicated connectivity experts, and specialized options such as network segmentation or multi-cloud linking to maximize performance and address unique connectivity requirements.“It’s Massive Networks’ mission to reinvent connectivity for the enterprise networking space, elevating the carrier from its current commoditized role to its more rightful status as a crucial market differentiator, delivered as a more consultative business experience. Optimized, reliable, and secure connectivity can improve a company’s business outcomes, fortify their brand, and reduce total cost of ownership,” said Kevin Flake, CEO of Massive Networks. “We’re thrilled that our One Pipe Multi-Connect solution is receiving validation from an esteemed telecom media news site like INTERNET TELEPHONY.”“Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Recipients like Massive Networks seek to drive new standards of connectivity in the business community. As we celebrate their achievements and vision with this award, we look forward to seeing the impact that the One Pipe Multi-Connect solution will have on the marketplace.”The TMCnet announcement of the Internet Telephony Product of the Year winners can be found here. And click here for additional details on Massive Networks and the One Pipe Multi-Connect solution for optimized business connectivity.About Massive NetworksMassive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid- to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, is redefining the industry standard for carrier-delivered connectivity. The company combines best-in-class technology focused on reliability, security, and simplicity with an unwavering commitment to superior customer engagement, services, and partner relationships. Massive Networks delivers best-in-class connectivity to organizations seeking to rise above traditional commodity-based offerings with the innovative One Pipe Multi-Connect solution, providing secure, reliable, and simple end-to-end global connectivity customized to the unique needs of each business. https://www.massivenetworks.com/

