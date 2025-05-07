Oldcastle APG grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Building materials manufacturer Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Lancaster County, bringing 30 new jobs to the area.

One of the largest manufacturers in the architectural products industry, Oldcastle APG offers a range of outdoor brands and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. The company has over 230 facilities across North America, including nine in South Carolina.

Located at 1683 Rock Hill Highway in Lancaster, Oldcastle APG’s new facility will manufacture residential and commercial concrete building and hardscape products.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Oldcastle APG team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Oldcastle APG is committed to offering best-in-class outdoor living solutions to customers in South Carolina and across North America. The addition of the masonry facility in Lancaster County to our footprint further expands our ability to deliver in high-demand markets, bringing more residential and commercial projects to life that help people ‘Live Well Outside.’” -Oldcastle APG President Tim Ortman

“Oldcastle APG’s new operation in Lancaster County and the 30 new jobs it will create reinforce the company’s strong commitment to doing business in South Carolina. We are grateful for this investment and the new opportunities it will provide for our people, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Oldcastle APG.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited Oldcastle APG decided to locate its newest manufacturing facility in Lancaster County. This announcement and $20 million investment prove, once again, that South Carolina provides the foundation our existing industry needs to continually grow and thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome Oldcastle APG. This significant multimillion-dollar investment is a testament to the strength of our community and the value we place on quality partnerships. We’re grateful for the collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and look forward to the positive impact this company will bring to our county, our region and our residents for years to come.” -Lancaster County Council Chairman Brian Carnes

