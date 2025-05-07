JUNK.COM ENCOURAGES COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE TO CLEAR THE CLUTTER FOR NATIONAL CLEAN YOUR ROOM DAY

A fresh start begins with a clean room. Junk.com is here to help you clear the way.

A Fresh Start Begins With One Room…and a Little Help Letting Go

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Clean Your Room Day is coming up on May 10, and Junk.com is encouraging households nationwide to see it as more than a chore, but a chance for a fresh start.

From forgotten corners of garages to overstuffed closets and bedrooms, clutter has a way of sneaking up on everyone. Clearing it out isn't just about cleaning — it's about creating space for new memories, better organization, and a lighter, freer home.

“Decluttering doesn’t have to be overwhelming or stressful," said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Sometimes it starts with just one small step — one drawer, one closet, one room — and the difference it makes is amazing.”

In recognition of Clean Your Room Day, Junk.com is sharing simple decluttering tips to help people tackle the process with confidence:

• Start Small: Pick one area that feels manageable. A small win builds momentum.

• Create Keep, Donate, and Remove Piles: Quick decisions keep you moving forward.

• Let Go Guilt-Free: Memories live in your heart, not in the clutter.

For those larger projects, Junk.com crews are ready to lend a hand — offering fast, friendly removal services that prioritize donation and recycling whenever possible.

“We believe that clearing out physical clutter clears mental clutter too," added Turturici. “This May 10, we hope people celebrate not just by cleaning…but by reclaiming their space and their peace of mind.”

For more decluttering tips or to schedule a pickup, visit www.junk.com.

About Junk.com:

Junk.com helps homeowners and businesses reclaim their space with professional, eco-friendly junk removal services. Proudly serving [markets], Junk.com is committed to making the decluttering process simple, stress-free, and sustainable. Learn more at [www.junk.com].

#

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.