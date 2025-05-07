Perkins Griddle and Go Sells Out Ocean County, New Jersey with Multi-Unit Agreement

Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande expand their development commitment for a new QSR concept with the rapidly growing breakfast franchise

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Griddle & Go , Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande have become the largest franchisees of Perkins Griddle & Go with the signing of six new units in Ocean County, New Jersey. The mother-son duo initially signed a 10-unit agreement for Monmouth County, New Jersey in October of 2024, and through the process of building their first location, Dalton and Degrande’s excitement around the brand led them to expand their territory into Ocean County.Dalton and Degrande will be opening their first Perkins Griddle & Go- the first to open in the U.S.- at Riverwalk Center (700 Oceanport Ave., Unit 714, Oceanport, NJ). The café sits adjacent to the much-anticipated $1billion Netflix Studios campus."Anthony and I are proud to be at the forefront of the Perkins Griddle & Go growth and add to our development commitment for a total of 16 new restaurants," said Lisa Dalton, franchise owner of the New Jersey Perkins Griddle & Go. “We’re bringing Perkins back to New Jersey in a big way, and as longtime fans of the brand, we couldn’t be more excited to get our first location open in the coming months.”The Perkins Griddle & Go concept is crafted for today's fast-paced consumers. It features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits.“Lisa and Anthony are the perfect entrepreneurs to bring the all-new Perkins to Monmouth and Ocean Counties,” said Mike Ackley, Director of Franchise Development and Marketing with Ascent Hospitality Management. “Their passion for the brand, their proven business acumen, and their strong ties to their community are exactly what we’re looking for in new franchise owners. We know that Lisa and Anthony have an incredibly bright future with Perkins.”The brand opened its flagship café in Canada in late 2024, and since launching the brand in October, Perkins has sold nearly 50 locations across North America. In addition to New Jersey, Perkins signed Griddle & Go franchise agreements for California, Texas and Calgary, Alberta."We are incredibly excited and honored to have Lisa and Anthony further their commitment to expanding the Perkins Griddle & Go concept. Their recent signing allows us to significantly grow our presence in New Jersey and across Monmouth County, bringing our new state-of-art dining experience to more communities,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. “The concept is also attracting franchisees in other major markets and enabling us to expand with fantastic momentum from coast to coast.”For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today’s tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That’s why we created Perkins Griddle & Go—a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites—from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins—along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise

