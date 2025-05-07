Bill of Rights Institute Launches Comprehensive Free Civics Curriculum for American Schools

With 40 lessons, Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment helps students explore representative government, civil society and civic virtues.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 25 years, the Bill of Rights Institute has worked to ensure all students receive a quality civic and history education.Now, classrooms across America will have access to a new comprehensive civics curriculum – offered at no cost to educators and schools.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today the launch of its new civics curriculum, Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment. A national leader in the publication of open educational resources (OER), the Bill of Rights Institute offers more than 6,000 classroom resources and supports a network of more than 80,000 teachers who reach 8 million students per year.With Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment, the Institute is offering its most comprehensive civics curriculum to date.Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment offers 7 units and 40 lessons, and examines the relationships between civil society, our government, and citizens. Students explore the structure of American government alongside key concepts like self-governance, founding principles like liberty, justice, and equality, and civic virtues.The curriculum was pilot tested with classroom teachers and offers multiple engaging resources, including primary sources, point/counterpoint debates, informative videos, essays, case studies, and more.Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment also marks the Bill of Rights Institute’s entry into game-based learning, with a series of interactives and tabletop games designed to increase student learning, comprehension, and knowledge retention.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David J. Bobb, Ph.D., said that Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment gives teachers an immediate new tool to increase civic learning, without having to rely on cost-prohibitive textbooks.“We believe all students should have access to a quality civic education, regardless of ZIP Code or school budget,” Bobb said. “With Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment, students everywhere can develop the knowledge and skills they need for lives of productive, principled citizenship.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org

