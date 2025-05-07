A New Way of Doing Pest Control in Hampton Roads with No Long Term Contracts.

Pest Control / Universal Pest & Termite Pest Control Service Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite in Virginia Beach Eliminates Long-Term Contracts for Pest Control ServicesCelebrating 25 Years of Service with a Customer-First ApproachUniversal Pest & Termite, a family-owned company proudly serving Hampton Roads since 2000, is changing the way pest control is delivered in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas. As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, the company has announced it will no longer require long-term contracts for its general pest control services—offering homeowners a flexible, customer-friendly alternative in an industry known for binding agreements.Historically, pest control companies have required multi-year commitments for ongoing treatment of ants, roaches, spiders, rodents, and other common invaders. Universal Pest & Termite is breaking away from that model, giving customers the freedom to choose ongoing service without being locked into a rigid contract. This progressive approach reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction.“For 25 years, we’ve built our business on relationships, not restrictions,” said Brittany Pilkington Baine, Vice President of Universal Pest & Termite. “We believe in earning your business every time we visit—no contracts, just quality service.”Founded in 2000 by George Pilkington, Universal Pest & Termite began with door-to-door service and has grown into a trusted name across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and surrounding cities. The company remains family-owned and operated, with George’s daughter Brittany and her husband Tanner Baine helping to lead the business into its next chapter.With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 10,000 homes serviced fpr termite control and pest exterminating , Universal Pest & Termite continues to stand out by putting customers first—offering safe, effective treatments, cutting-edge techniques, and now, more freedom for homeowners.For more information or to schedule a no-contract service, visit www.universalpest.com or call (757) 502-0200.Contact:Universal Pest & Termite5600 Greenwich Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462Phone: (757) 502-0200Email: info@universalpest.comWebsite: www.universalpest.com

