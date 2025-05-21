Bed Bug Service Now Standard with Universal Pest & Termite's Premium Pest Program (PPP)

Don't Let The Bedbugs Bite

Bed Bug Service Now a Standard Option at Universal Pest & Termite

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Now Includes Bed Bug Protection in Premium Pest Program (PPP) – No Contract RequiredAs part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Universal Pest & Termite is proud to announce that bed bug service is now included as a standard feature in its Premium Pest Program (PPP). This enhanced offering comes with no long-term contract—customers are free to cancel at any time. Bed bugs are increasingly recognized as a serious health concern and are not limited to poorly kept homes. These pests can easily be introduced into a clean home via clothing, luggage, or visitors. Universal Pest & Termite aims to provide peace of mind to homeowners with proactive and responsive protection against bed bug infestations.🛏️ Bed Bug Facts Every Homeowner Should Know1. Bed Bugs Are Not a Sign of Poor Hygiene- Bed bugs can infest any home, clean or cluttered. They often hitchhike in on luggage, clothing, or used furniture.2. They're Expert Hiders:- Bed bugs hide in mattress seams, furniture cracks, baseboards, and even behind wall hangings.- They're most active at night and are difficult to detect until a population is established.3. Bed Bug Bites Can Cause Health Issues:- Their bites can lead to itchy welts, allergic reactions, and even sleep disturbances.- Bed bugs are considered a public health concern due to their impact on mental and physical well-being.4. They Reproduce Quickly:- A single female can lay up to 500 eggs in her lifetime.- Infestations can escalate rapidly if not addressed early.5. DIY Doesn’t Cut It:- Over-the-counter sprays and home remedies rarely work long-term.- Professional treatment is essential to fully eliminate an infestation.6. Prevention Is Key:- Inspect hotel rooms when traveling.- Avoid bringing secondhand furniture into your home without inspecting it.Enroll in a preventative pest program like Universal Pest & Termite’s PPP, now with bed bug protection included.“We’re committed to offering the most comprehensive pest control available,” said Tanner Baine, a spokesperson for Universal Pest & Termite. “Including bed bug protection in our PPP plan reflects our dedication to keeping families safe and comfortable.”The Premium Pest Program continues to cover a wide range of pest concerns such as pest control for ants, rodents, roaches and now offers even more value with the addition of this new bed bug service. This milestone also marks 25 years of trusted service to the community, reinforcing Universal Pest & Termite's reputation for excellence and innovation in pest control.For more information or to sign up for the Premium Pest Program, visit www.universalpest.com About Universal Pest & TermiteFounded in [2000], Universal Pest & Termite has been protecting homes and businesses across Virginia for 25 years. Their mission is to provide safe, reliable, and comprehensive pest solutions with customer satisfaction at the forefront.

Bed Bug Activity by Universal Pest & Termite in Virginia Beach

