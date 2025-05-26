Venomous Spiders Located in Virginia

Black Widow - Brown Recluse Spider Spider Hidden Under a Home

Be aware of how to determine venomous spiders in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities in Hampton Roads.

A curious pet can find out-fast the pain of a hidden spider.” — Tanner Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Marks 25 Years of Service in Hampton Roads with Crucial Public Safety Advisory on Venomous Spiders.As Universal Pest & Termite celebrates 25 years of dedicated service in Hampton Roads, the company is committed to educating the community about venomous spiders in the region and providing guidance on what to do if bitten.Venomous Spiders in VirginiaVirginia is home to two spiders of medical concern: the Black Widow and the Brown Recluse. Black Widow Spider : Native to Virginia, the Black Widow is identifiable by its shiny black body and distinctive red hourglass marking on the underside of the abdomen. Bites can cause severe muscle pain, abdominal cramps, and other systemic symptoms.Brown Recluse Spider: While not native to Virginia, Brown Recluse spiders have been occasionally reported in the state. They are light to dark brown with a violin-shaped marking on their back. Bites can lead to necrotic skin lesions and systemic symptoms in severe cases.What to Do If BittenIf you suspect a spider bite:1.Clean the bite area: Use mild soap and water to cleanse the wound.2. Apply a cool compress: Place a cold cloth or ice pack over the bite for 15 minutes each hour to reduce pain and swelling.3. Elevate the affected area: If possible, raise the bite area to help reduce swelling.4. Seek medical attention: If severe symptoms occur, such as intense pain, muscle cramps, or spreading redness, consult a healthcare professional promptly.5. Capture the spider: If safely possible, capture the spider for identification to assist medical personnel in determining appropriate treatment.Preventive MeasuresTo minimize the risk of spider bites:Maintain cleanliness: Regularly clean and declutter areas like basements, garages, and attics.Seal entry points: Ensure windows, doors, and cracks are properly sealed to prevent spider entry.Wear protective clothing: When handling firewood or working in areas where spiders may reside, wear gloves and long sleeves.Use pest control services: Consider professional pest control to manage and prevent a spider infestation.Universal Pest & Termite remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of the Hampton Roads community. For more information or to schedule a pest inspection or termite inspection , please contact us at www.universalpest.com

Spider Activity Virginia Beach, Va

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.