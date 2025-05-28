Dehumidifer by Universal Pest & Termite Encapsulated Crawl Space Brown Rot Damage to Floor Joist

Universal Pest & Termite Highlights the Importance of Encapsulating Crawl Spaces in Virginia

Elevated moisture levels under your home can cause massive damage to floor joist, sub-floor and support beams.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Importance of Encapsulating a Crawl Space in VirginiaProtecting a home from moisture, mold , and poor indoor air quality starts beneath your feet — in the crawl space. Universal Pest & Termite, a trusted name in pest and moisture control for over 25 years, is highlighting the vital importance of crawl space encapsulation for health, comfort, and structural integrity.Virginia’s humid climate creates the perfect conditions for moisture to accumulate under a home. This trapped humidity can lead to mold growth, wood rot, pest infestations, and musty odors — all of which directly affect the air the home. According to the EPA, up to 50% of the air in your home’s living space can come from the crawl space. If that air is polluted with mold spores or allergens, it can compromise indoor air quality and even lead to respiratory issues.The cost of ignoring crawl space moisture can be significant. Moisture problems can weaken floor joists, damage insulation, and lead to costly structural repairs that may total $10,000 or more. In severe cases, prolonged water exposure can even impact the foundation and make your home unsafe. Start with a simple Moisture Inspection of your crawl space to determine the current conditions.“Encapsulating a crawl space is one of the smartest investments a homeowner can make in Virginia,” says Tanner Baine, a spokesperson from Universal Pest & Termite. “By sealing the space with a vapor barrier and controlling humidity, it will prevent moisture damage and improve the air circulating through your home.”Crawl space encapsulation also contributes to:* Reduced energy bills by helping your HVAC system run more efficiently* Prevention of pests that thrive in damp environments* Increased home value and long-term structural protectionTermites and Moisture Under Your Home:Termites thrive in moist environments, making homes with elevated moisture under the crawl space a prime target for infestation. Excess moisture softens wood, making it easier for termites to chew through structural supports, floor joists, and subflooring unnoticed. Over time, this hidden activity can lead to severe structural damage that may cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. Moisture control is one of the most effective ways to deter termite activity and protect your home from costly destruction.For more information on crawl space encapsulation or to schedule an inspection, contact Universal Pest & Termite today at www.universalpest.com

Moisture Damage From Brown Rot / Condensation Under a Home

