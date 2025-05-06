Submit Release
Senate Bill 114 Printer's Number 751

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 65

PRINTER'S NO. 751

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

114

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, CULVER, BROWN, COSTA, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-

HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 22, 2025

SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), entitled "An

act providing for Statewide nurse aide training programs

relating to nursing facilities," providing for training for

long-term care, for criteria for nurse aides and for

limitation on department.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), known

as the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention Training Act, is

amended by adding sections to read:

Section 3.1. Training for long-term care.

The department shall:

(1) Develop and implement a long-term care curriculum

for nurse aides.

(2) Establish qualifications for individuals to conduct

training of the long-term care curriculum. The qualifications

shall include, at a minimum, that an instructor must be a

registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse under the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

