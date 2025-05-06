Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 752

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - reaches the appropriate population of parents and guardians and

school employes.

(ii) A notification is not required if the incident is not

directly related to the school-sponsored activity or the

students or staff involved in the activity.

(5) Subject to 20 U.S.C. § 1232g (relating to family

educational and privacy rights), a school employe to whom a

student in possession of a weapon under subsection (a) is

assigned shall be deemed to be a school official with legitimate

educational interest in the student, and the school entity ,

NONPUBLIC SCHOOL OR PRIVATE SCHOOL shall notify the school

employe of the student's identity and portion of the student's

records relating to the incident.

(c) Nothing in this section shall be construed to:

(1) Limit a school entity's , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE

SCHOOL'S responsibility to report incidents to local law

enforcement prior to providing parents and guardians and school

employes with the notification required under subsection (a).

(2) In an emergency, supersede or limit a school entity's ,

NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE SCHOOL'S responsibility to follow

the procedure in its disaster response and emergency

preparedness plan developed under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7701(g) (relating

to duties concerning disaster prevention).

(3) Supersede or preempt any provision of a collective

bargaining agreement between a school entity , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL

OR PRIVATE SCHOOL and an employe organization.

(d) Except as required to notify the parent or guardian of a

student found in possession of a weapon, to provide notice to

school employes under subsection (b)(5) or as otherwise

permitted, the school entity's , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE

20250SB0246PN0752 - 3 -

