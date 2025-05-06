Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 752
reaches the appropriate population of parents and guardians and
school employes.
(ii) A notification is not required if the incident is not
directly related to the school-sponsored activity or the
students or staff involved in the activity.
(5) Subject to 20 U.S.C. § 1232g (relating to family
educational and privacy rights), a school employe to whom a
student in possession of a weapon under subsection (a) is
assigned shall be deemed to be a school official with legitimate
educational interest in the student, and the school entity ,
NONPUBLIC SCHOOL OR PRIVATE SCHOOL shall notify the school
employe of the student's identity and portion of the student's
records relating to the incident.
(c) Nothing in this section shall be construed to:
(1) Limit a school entity's , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE
SCHOOL'S responsibility to report incidents to local law
enforcement prior to providing parents and guardians and school
employes with the notification required under subsection (a).
(2) In an emergency, supersede or limit a school entity's ,
NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE SCHOOL'S responsibility to follow
the procedure in its disaster response and emergency
preparedness plan developed under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7701(g) (relating
to duties concerning disaster prevention).
(3) Supersede or preempt any provision of a collective
bargaining agreement between a school entity , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL
OR PRIVATE SCHOOL and an employe organization.
(d) Except as required to notify the parent or guardian of a
student found in possession of a weapon, to provide notice to
school employes under subsection (b)(5) or as otherwise
permitted, the school entity's , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL'S OR PRIVATE
20250SB0246PN0752 - 3 -
