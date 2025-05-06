Senate Bill 686 Printer's Number 755

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 675

PRINTER'S NO. 755

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

686

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND

J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2025

SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

judicial review, providing for criminal penalty.

AMENDING TITLE 18 (CRIMES AND OFFENSES) OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN FALSIFICATION AND INTIMIDATION,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR THE OFFENSE OF TAMPERING WITH PUBLIC

RECORDS OR INFORMATION.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known

as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 1305.1. Criminal penalty.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the

person intentionally and unlawfully alters, destroys, conceals,

removes or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of any

record for which a request has been made under this act.

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24