Western Cape Mobility concerned over the latest road statistics

18 Fatal crashes and alarming speeding violations recorded on Western Cape roads this week

The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned over the latest statistics recorded on the province’s roads between 29 April and 4 May 2025. During this period, 16 fatal crashes occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of 18 lives - a harsh reality of the devastating consequences of reckless and negligent driving.

In addition, 267 speeding offences were recorded. Among the highest speeds were:

• 163km/h in a 120km/h zone

• 139km/h in a 100km/h zone

• 124km/h in an 80km/h zone

• 114km/h in a 70km/h zone

• 104km/h in a 60km/h zone

These shocking speeds not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of a vehicle, reduces the effectiveness of protective equipment, and increases stopping distances, ultimately raising the risk and severity of incidents.

In the past week, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Services conducted 238 integrated operations, including roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control initiatives. During these operations, just over 36 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, over 8 000 fines were issued for various violations, and 128 arrests were made. Notably, 86 of these arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol, further compounding the danger on our roads.

The Western Cape Mobility Department urges all road users to take personal responsibility for road safety. Many of the crashes and fatalities recorded are preventable and stem from poor driving decisions, including excessive speed, driving under the influence, and ignoring basic road rules.

Tips to avoid speeding:

• Plan your journey and allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Pay attention to speed limit signs and road conditions.

• Avoid distractions and stay focused on the road.

• Be mindful of weather and traffic, adjust your speed accordingly.

“In the past week, 16 crashes could have been avoided and 18 lives could have been saved. These statistics should not just shock us - they should spur us into action. The truth is that too many of these incidents are due to human error and a disregard for rules that are intended to protect us all. We each have the power to help prevent crashes and save lives,” said Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to enforcement, education, and interventions to improve road safety. The success of these efforts depends on every single road user doing their part.

Let’s work together to make our roads safer, for our families, our friends, our communities - every life matters.



Media Queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

083 755 3213

