Less than Two Weeks to Go: Life ILS Conference 2025

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our sponsors and speakers, without whom the Life ILS Conference 2025 would not be possible.” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With less than two weeks to go until the Life ILS Conference 2025, final preparations are well underway for what promises to be another outstanding event in the life risk transfer calendar.

Taking place on Tuesday, 20th May, 2025 at the offices of EY in London’s Canary Wharf district, this must-attend conference, hosted by Life Risk News, will bring together leading industry professionals to explore the latest developments, trends, and opportunities in the life insurance-linked securities market.

Now in its sixth edition, the Life ILS Conference will once again feature a dynamic programme of panel sessions and presentations covering key topics such as life insurance-linked alternative credit, longevity and mortality risk transfer, and the secondary life market.

In-person capacity is limited, but for those unable to join us in London, we are pleased to offer a virtual broadcast option, ensuring access to all the valuable insights and discussions.

For the full agenda and to secure your place, please visit https://lifeils.london/. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this essential industry gathering.

