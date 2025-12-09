Investor Confidence in Life Settlements Remains Strong, Says New Conning and ELSA Report

ELSA is pleased to have partnered with Conning on Life Settlement Investor Sentiment 2025 and we are particularly pleased with the significant growth in the number of participants this year” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, is delighted to announce the publication of Life Settlement Investor Sentiment 2025, a new report published by insurance asset management firm Conning, in conjunction with ELSA.

Life Settlement Investor Sentiment 2025 is a report based on a survey primarily of institutional investors and asset managers about their views of the life settlement asset class and follows on from the inaugural edition published at the end of last year.

This year, participation rose sharply, with 252 investment executives contributing – a 62% increase on 2024’s report.

Confidence in the asset class’s performance is strong. Over half of investors rated their satisfaction with existing life settlement allocations as nine or 10 out of 10, and more than a third plan to increase their exposure in 2025 — half by at least one and a half times. Investors increasingly position life settlements within their “resilience bucket,” alongside private credit, infrastructure, and real assets, as a defensive yet productive counterbalance to volatility in public market allocations.

While issues such as scalability, liquidity, and data standardization remain on the industry’s agenda, they are no longer perceived as barriers but as avenues for continued innovation. Improved market infrastructure, stronger governance, and advances in analytics are accelerating the transition from niche strategy to established institutional allocation.

“ELSA is pleased to have partnered with Conning on Life Settlement Investor Sentiment 2025 and we are particularly pleased with the significant growth in the number of participants this year,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA.

“As was the case last year, the report shows clearly the features of our market which investors and the broader industry are pleased with, and those where we have more work to do. What is particularly helpful this year, however, is that we can now begin to see trends emerging. Having access to this data will enable both ELSA and the wider life settlement ecosystem to better plan our awareness-raising initiatives and messaging going forward.”

“This year’s report shows some interesting movements in some of the responses. While part of that is likely down to the significant increase in the number of responses this year, it also provides the life settlement market with insight into what is top of people’s minds at the moment. What is clear from both this year’s and last year’s reports is that the benefits of our asset class are well known, but areas remain where investors are looking for more information. This kind of data is invaluable to our market and to ELSA itself as we look to next year and plan where to focus our time and efforts,” said Bill Corry, Managing Partner at Corry Capital Advisors and current ELSA Chair.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.