Longevity and Mortality Investor Publishes December 2025 Issue Featuring New Life Settlement Market Reports

In recent weeks, two new reports from global insurance asset manager Conning – one published in partnership with the European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the parent publisher of Longevity and Mortality Investor – have indicated strengthening confidence in the life settlement market. Reporter Greg Winterton spoke with Conning’s Manu Mazumdar, Scott Hawkins, and Chris Conway of Vitaro Group to examine the forces driving this “confident evolution” of the asset class.

The issue also explores how UK defined benefit pension schemes are navigating the role of illiquid assets in completing bulk purchase annuity (BPA) transactions. Mark McCord interviews industry leaders Russell Chapman of Hymans Robertson and Huw Evans and Miki Fairfax of BESTrustees to understand why UK insurers are showing reduced resistance to private assets—though cash premiums remain dominant.

A major regulatory milestone this month is the UK Prudential Regulation Authority’s release of DP2/25 – Alternative Life Capital: Supporting innovation in the life insurance sector, which examines pathways for UK insurers to transfer defined tranches of risk to capital markets. Winterton speaks with George Belcher of Mayer Brown to unpack what reforms could mean for capital markets investors and life insurers.

The December issue also includes expert analysis of the 2025 Life Insurance Fact Book, the American Council of Life Insurers’ annual examination of US life insurance industry fundamentals. Roger Lawrence of W L Consulting reviews key performance indicators and trends in his first of three upcoming contributions for LMI.

In the healthcare and clinical mortality space, Pushparani Mudaliyar of CG Analysts offers a comprehensive review of how decades of innovation have reshaped life expectancy for cancer patients in Decoding Progress: The Evolution of Life Expectancy for Cancer Patients.

The month’s Q&A, also led by Winterton, features James Hadley of Barnett Waddingham, who reflects on the high-intensity modelling environment facing UK longevity and mortality actuaries as 2025 concludes.

Rounding out the issue, Winterton examines the findings of the PRA’s Life Insurance Stress Test, speaking with Roger Lawrence and Chris Rice of Broadstone about what the results reveal regarding the resilience of the UK life insurance sector, which now manages hundreds of billions in pension liabilities through the expanding BPA market.

