InnoCSR and Rango Engineering Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement to Accelerate Adoption of Good Bricks in Nepal

Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR and Managing Director of Rango Engineering, Sushil Shrestha, sign distribution agreement in Kathmandu, Nepal.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoCSR has signed a landmark distribution agreement with Rango Engineering Solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable construction practices in Nepal’s Bagmati Province (Province 3). As part of the agreement, Rango Engineering has committed to pre-ordering and distributing the Good Bricks Soil Stabilizer, the core component of InnoCSR’s non-fired, low-carbon brick manufacturing technology.The signing took place on May 2, 2025, in Kathmandu and marks a significant step toward scaling climate-friendly building materials across Nepal through a decentralized and partnership-driven model.Rango Engineering Solutions, an established provider of engineering and construction materials, will serve as the official distributor of the Good Bricks Soil Stabilizer in Bagmati Province. This partnership not only helps facilitate faster market penetration for the Good Bricks technology but also ensures that local brick manufacturers and builders have streamlined access to the materials needed to transition to eco-friendly brick production."I believe that the greatest satisfaction comes from leaving behind a better world for future generations. Even though our efforts to combat air pollution in Nepal may seem small, I hope this partnership will have a greater impact in raising awareness and inspiring others to adopt eco-friendly technologies too," said Sushil Shrestha, Managing Director of Rango Engineering Solutions.Good Bricks technology eliminates the need for coal-fired kilns, significantly reducing carbon and other harmful emissions while offering a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to conventional bricks. The soil stabilizer plays a central role in the Good Bricks formula, enabling the production of durable, non-fired bricks using locally available materials.“Our collaboration with Rango Engineering is a key part of our mission to empower regional players with the tools to shift towards sustainable construction,” said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR.This distribution agreement builds on recent momentum following the launch of the International Mitigation Project for Low-Carbon Brick Manufacturing in Nepal, supported by Korean and Nepali stakeholders. Together with Rango Engineering Solutions, InnoCSR aims to continue scaling its impact across the country, one province at a time.

