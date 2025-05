NEBRASKA, May 7 - CONTACT: Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is announcing appointments made to boards and commissions December 31, 2024, through March 31, 2025. The list of current board and commission openings can be found on the Governor’s website (https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req), along with instructions on completing an application. Advisory Committee on Aging

Ira Nathan, Omaha

Marilyn Alber, Blue Hill

Alma Varela, Hastings

Gloria Aron, Lincoln

Richard Brandow, Laurel

Linda Schweitzer, Comstock Aeronautics Commission

Edward Dunn, Grant Board of Early Childhood Education Endowment

Rony Ortega, South Sioux City

Eric Buchanan, Lincoln Board of Landscape Architects

Dennis Bryers, Omaha Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards

Bathan Sorben, Waverly

Kyle Anderson, Valley Capitol Commission

John Wightman, Jr Crime Commission - Nebraska

Aaron Hanson, Omaha Coalition for Juvenile Justice

Steve Solorio, Lincoln

Erika Schwarting, Omaha

Lincoln Arneal, Lincoln

Ingrid Gansebom, Osmond

Adama Sawadogo, Omaha

Candice Novak, Omaha

Denise Mathei, Hastings

Jorge Garcia, Milford Commission on African American Affairs

Terri Crawford, Omaha

Ted Lampkin, Omaha

Jo Anna LeFlore-Ejike, Omaha

Johnny Nesbit, Omaha Commission for Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Roy Christensen, Lincoln Committee on Pacific Conflict

Jason Jackson, Lincoln Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision

Greg London, Papillion Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Stephen D. Mossman, Lincoln

Kurt Arganbright, Valentine

Lisa Roskens, Omaha Nebraska Investment Council

Brian Christensen, Columbus Nebraska Oil and Gas Conservation

Steve Mattoon, Sidney Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board

Adam Batie, Kearney Nebraska State Historical Society Board

Jacquelyn Morrison, Papillion Nuclear and Hydrogen Industry Work Group

Lenette Sprunk, Columbus Power Review Board

Dennis Grennan, Columbus Public Employees Retirement Board

Jacob Curtiss, Waverly Rural Health Advisory Committee

Diva Wilson, MD, Papillion State Board of Landscape Architects

Dennis Bryers, Omaha State Colleges Board of Trustees

Connie Edmond, Lincoln

Robert Engles, Auburn State Electrical Board

James Brummer

Tyler Ritz, Kearney State Fair Board

Anna Castner Wightman, Omaha State Records Board

Jason Jackson, Lincoln Tourism Commission

Courtney Dentlinger, Norfolk

David Wolf, Scottsbluff

David Fudge, North Platte

Paul Younes, Kearney

Debra Kelly, O’Niell

Rachel Kreikemeier, Beatrice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.