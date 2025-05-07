Montgomery County Council Meets on May 7 to Review FY26 Operating Budgets

MARYLAND, June 5 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Also on May 7: Public hearing on a resolution to approve amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Wednesday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation, presented by Natali Fani-González, recognizing National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. At 1 p.m., the Council will present two additional proclamations. The first, presented by Council President Kate Stewart with the County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Everett Alvarez’s Congressional Gold Medal Award. The second, presented by the Education and Culture (EC) Committee, will recognize Education Appreciation Week.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Budget Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Wednesday, May 7, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearing beginning at 1:30 p.m. Residents will continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

FY26 Operating Budget

The Council will review the following Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budgets items:

Housing Opportunities Commission: The County Executive recommends an increase of $758,817, or 9.15 percent, from the FY25 approved Operating Budget. The recommended increase reflects continuation of current staffing and service levels. The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee recommendations can be found on page 1 with additional information in the staff report.

