Breeze Airways Adds Two New Cities, 21 New Routes to its Nationwide Network

New Breeze Service from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Salisbury, Md., to Begin This Fall

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it will begin offering service in two new cities – Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Salisbury, Md. – beginning this fall. The company also announced 21 new routes – 17 nonstops and four one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru routes – across its nationwide network to begin this fall, in addition to several route resumptions and frequency increases.“After adding an astounding 29 new cities to our network last year and announcing seven new cities so far this year, Breeze is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing airlines in the industry,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “This growth is thanks to the incredible demand travelers have for our service and is evidence of the value our Guests experience when flying with Breeze and we look forward to bringing that value to more communities across the nation as we continue to grow.”Beginning today, travelers can book direct and nonstop flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Akron-Canton, Ohio, to:• Daytona Beach, Fla. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting September 3, from $49* one-way);• Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Nonstop on Wednesday and Saturday, BreezeThru (one stop/ no change of plane) service on Monday and Friday, starting November 5, from $59* one-way);• Jacksonville, Fla. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way);• West Palm Beach, Fla. (Nonstop on Monday and Friday, BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Wednesday and Saturday starting September 3);• Wilmington, N.C. (Monday and Friday, starting November 7 from $49* one-way); and• Key West, Fla. (BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, starting October 2).From Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark., to:• Pensacola, Fla. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $49* one-way).From Daytona Beach, Fla., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting September 3, from $49* one-way).From Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, BreezeThru (one stop/ no change of plane) service on Monday and Friday, starting November 5, from $59* one-way);• Wilmington, N.C. (Monday and Friday, starting November 7, from $39* one-way).From Jacksonville, Fla., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way).From Key West, Fla., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting October 2).• Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Monday and Friday, starting October 3, from $79* one-way).From Lansing, Mich., to:• Tampa, Fla. (Wednesday and Saturday, starting October 1, from $79* one-way).From Long Island-Islip, N.Y., to:• Wilmington, N.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $49* one-way).From Manchester, N.H. to:• Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting November 6 from $45* one-way).From Memphis, Tenn., to:• Pensacola, Fla. (Monday and Friday, starting September 5, from $39* one-way).From Myrtle Beach, S.C., to:• New Orleans, La. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way); and• Rochester, N.Y. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $59* one-way).From New Orleans, La., to:• Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way); and• Savannah, Ga. (Monday and Friday, starting September 5, from $49* one-way).From Orlando, Fla., to:• Salisbury/Ocean City, Md. (Monday and Friday, starting October 1, from $59* one-way); and• Wilmington, N.C. (Doubling to 4x weekly service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday starting in September); andFrom Pensacola, Fla., to:• Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $49* one-way); and• Memphis, Tenn. (Monday and Friday, starting September 5, from $39* one-way).From Raleigh-Durham, N.C., to:• Key West, Fla. (Monday and Friday, starting October 3, from $79* one-way); and• Manchester, N.H. (Thursday and Sunday, starting November 6 from $45* one-way).From Rochester, N.Y., to:• Tampa, Fla. (Nonstop on Wednesday and Saturday, BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Thursday and Sunday, starting October 1, from $79* one-way); and• Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $59* one-way).From Savannah, Ga., to:• New Orleans, La. (Monday and Friday, starting September 5, from $49* one-way).From Tampa, Fla., to:• Wilmington, N.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $39* one-way);• Lansing, Mich. (Wednesday and Saturday, starting October 1, from $79* one-way); and• Rochester, N.Y. (Nonstop on Wednesday and Saturday, BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Thursday and Sunday, starting October 1, from $79* one-way).From West Palm Beach, Fla., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (Nonstop on Monday and Friday, BreezeThru (one stop/no change of plane) service on Wednesday and Saturday starting September 3);From Wilmington, N.C., to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (Monday and Friday, starting November 7, from $49* one-way);• Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Monday and Friday, starting November 7, from $39* one-way);• Long Island-Islip, N.Y. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $49* one-way);• Orlando, Fla. (Doubling to 4x weekly service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday starting in September); and• Tampa, Fla. (Thursday and Sunday, starting October 2, from $39* one-way).From Salisbury/Ocean City, Md., to:• Orlando, Fla. (Monday and Friday, starting October 1, from $59 one-way).Breeze was recently named Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ILM-TPA, FLL-ILM, MEM-PNS. *$45 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for MHT-RDU. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CAK-DAB, CAK-ILM, ILM-ISP, MSY-SAV, PNS-XNA. *$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CAK-JAX, CAK-FLL, MSY-MYR, MCO-SBY, MYR-ROC. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for LAN-TPA, ROC-TPA, EYW-RDU. Promotion must be purchased from May 7, 2025, through May 13, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). CAK-DAB and DAB-CAK promotion is valid only for travel from September 3, 2025, through January 6, 2026. CAK-JAX, JAX-CAK, MSY-MYR, MYR-MSY, PNS-XNA, and XNA-PNS promotion is valid only for travel from September 4, 2025, through January 6, 2026. MSY-SAV, SAV-MSY, MEM-PNS, and PNS-MEM promotion is valid only for travel from September 5, 2025, through January 6, 2026. MCO-SBY, SBY-MCO, LAN-TPA, TPA-LAN, ROC-TPA, and TPA-ROC promotion is valid only for travel from October 1, 2025, through January 6, 2026. ILM-TPA, TPA-ILM, ILM-ISP, ISP-ILM, MYR-ROC, and ROC-MYR promotion is valid only for travel from October 2, 2025, through January 6, 2026. EYW-RDU and RDU-EYW promotion is valid only for travel from October 3, 2025, through January 6, 2026. CAK-FLL and FLL-CAK promotion is valid only for travel from November 5, 2025, through January 6, 2026. MHT-RDU and RDU-MHT promotion is valid only for travel from November 6, 2025, through January 6, 2026. CAK-ILM, ILM-CAK, FLL-ILM, and ILM-FLL promotion is valid only for travel from November 7, 2025, through January 6, 2026. LAN-TPA, TPA-LAN, ROC-TPA, TPA-ROC, CAK-FLL, and FLL-CAK is valid for Wednesday travel only. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 72 cities in 32 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

