Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 06, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 6, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:02 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report pursuant to Act 90 of 2024, from the Performance Based Council Funding

regarding it’s 2025 Final Report

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the

following:

 

·         House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 0778 as amended by Amendment A00158 and

Amendment A00446

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, May 5, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of

Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the

Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 229     Health

HR 230     State Government

 

HB 1331   Appropriations

HB 1332   Appropriations

HB 1333   Appropriations

HB 1334   Appropriations

HB 1335   Appropriations

HB 1336   Appropriations

HB 1337   Appropriations

HB 1338   Appropriations

HB 1339   Appropriations

HB 1340   Appropriations

HB 1398   Education

HB 1399   Judiciary

HB 1400   Judiciary

HB 1401   Education

HB 1402   Education

HB 1403   Education

HB 1404   Education

HB 1405   Education

HB 1406   Housing And Community Development

HB 1407   Education

HB 1408   State Government

HB 1409   Finance

HB 1411   Health

HB 1412   Judiciary

HB 1413   Liquor Control

HB 1414   Finance

HB 1415   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1416   Transportation

HB 1417   State Government

HB 1418   Game And Fisheries

 

SB 255      Judiciary

SB 466      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 518      Game And Fisheries

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1343

From Commerce to Professional Licensure 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 30

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 81

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 87

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 265

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 355

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 378

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 462

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 463

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 464

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 554

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 668

From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended

HB 771

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 789

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 820

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 846

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 921

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 926

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 967

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 993

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 997

From Commerce Reported as Amended

HB 1057

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1067

From Commerce Reported as Amended

HB 1117

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1263

From Commerce Reported as Amended

HB 1359

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1396

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 135

From State Government Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 123

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, recognize the important contributions of the Sikh community and combat anti-Sikh bigotry.         

195-8

HR 198

A Resolution designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.    

197-6

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, May 7, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

