Chief coroner’s statement on Tatyanna Harrison death investigation

CANADA, May 6 - Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, British Columbia’s chief coroner, has released the following statement regarding the investigation of the death of Tatyanna Harrison:

“As a parent, I cannot fathom the trauma and grief that the Harrison family has experienced over the past three years. The pain of losing a child is unimaginable, and the concerns the Harrisons have expressed regarding the circumstances of Tatyanna’s death only adds to that pain.

“Having reviewed the investigative findings regarding Tatyanna Harrison’s death and considering my obligation as chief coroner to ensure public confidence in the BC Coroners Service and its processes, I have ordered that the investigation into Tatyanna’s death be reopened. Further, pursuant to Section 18 of the Coroners Act, I am directing a coroner’s inquest to publicly review the circumstances that led to her death.

“An inquest will provide an opportunity for a broad, open and transparent review of the circumstances related to Tatyanna’s death, and my hope is that the jury will be able to make meaningful recommendations that will prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future. More information about the date and location of the inquest will be provided in the coming weeks.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the Harrison family for their loss and hope that this announcement is a step toward providing the closure they seek and deserve.

“The investigations into the deaths of Chelsea Poorman and Noelle O’Soup remain open. Determinations about whether to proceed to inquest with these deaths will be made at a future date, and we will remain in communication with the Poorman and O’Soup families throughout the process.”