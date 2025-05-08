B.C. ranchers, farmers urged to protect livestock as wildfire risk increases

CANADA, May 8 - With wildfire season fast approaching, B.C. ranchers and farmers are encouraged to register the location of their livestock to protect their animals during emergencies.

“Ranchers and farmers are deeply committed to the well-being of their animals, especially in times of crisis,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By registering with Premises ID, they ensure emergency responders have access to fast and accurate information — providing critical support and peace of mind when every second counts.”

Premises ID is mandatory in British Columbia. Registration is free and confidential. The program helps link livestock and poultry to the geographic areas where they are kept. This information helps emergency responders reach animals faster so they can quickly prioritize assistance during evacuations or animal disease outbreaks.

“As we approach another wildfire season, it is important that we use what we have learned from the previous years of fire events,” said Kevin Boon, general manager, BC Cattlemen’s Association. “Premises ID has become a cornerstone of our communications and co-ordination for livestock welfare and movement. Making sure your operation is registered is one more way to help us help you with things like the Ranch Liaison and Range Rider programs.”

Premises ID is a key component of B.C.’s animal traceability system, which contributes to ensuring stable, local meat supply chains and market access for livestock producers throughout the province.

“Registering for a Premises ID through this provincial program makes it easier for local governments to support residents with large animals during emergencies when evacuation is required,” said Jamie Vieira, general manager of operations, Thompson-Nicola Regional District. “In recent years, our emergency operations centre has been able to support residents more quickly when they have a Premises ID. Whether residents have a hobby farm or a large agricultural production, we encourage all residents to make sure they have a Premises ID set up.”

Quick Facts:

The main priority of the mandatory Premises ID program is to help producers and communities prepare for emergencies and be better equipped to respond to them.

There are more than 10,000 ranchers and farmers registered with Premises ID with 100% supply-managed (i.e., dairy cattle and poultry) participation and over 80% of cattle producers.

Premises ID is one of three pillars of an effective livestock traceability system, along with animal identification and animal movement reporting.

Premises ID registration is currently mandatory in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Learn More:

Premises ID registration: https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ext/pid-ext/

Additional information on who needs to register for premises ID and what types of animals, is available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/premises-id