B.C. invests in planning for northern youth support centre

CANADA, May 7 - Children and youth in northern B.C. will benefit from a provincial investment of $500,000 to Lheidli T’enneh First Nation for a feasibility study to help design a new service hub in the region.

“The first phase of work required extensive consultation with municipalities, First Nations, and partners throughout the North. This process informed the clear need to meet children and youth where they are at,” said Chief Dolleen Logan, Lheidli T’enneh First Nation. “Phase 2, focused on feasibility, will inform how this project may come to life, the services, care, and programs needed, as well as location and infrastructure needs. This is critical work we are pleased to lead with support from government, First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health, and others with a direct interest in seeing youth at the centre of future care options.”

This builds on previous consultation and engagement led by the Nation with support from the Province to seek input from communities on a new Centre of Excellence for Children and Youth in the North. That consultation and engagement concluded there is a demand for more holistic, equitable and culturally safe wellness supports for children and youth that are connected and build on existing programs and services in communities.

“Investing in youth is investing in our future,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Ensuring they get the culturally appropriate supports and programs they need now will lead to healthier lives for children and youth, laying a foundation for healthier future generations. Lheidli T’enneh has been leading the project to better support youth in the North, and through this feasibility study, their collaboration with partners will help determine the best services that children and youth need.”

Lheidli T’enneh First Nation conducted a three-month engagement program and consulted with municipalities, First Nations and individuals from communities of interest with knowledge, experience, information and expertise in child and youth development. Consultations were held in person in communities across the North and in a variety of online formats.

The goal of the study is to provide a clear description of the scope of services for the Centre of Excellence for Children and Youth and how they fit within existing services in the region.

The feasibility study will be led by Lheidli T’enneh First Nation in close collaboration with government, Northern Health Authority, First Nations Health Authority and other partners. The study is expected to be complete in 2025.

“The First Nations Health Authority is driven by the needs of First Nations communities, and right now we hear the need for more child and youth supports in the North,” said Monica McAlduff, CEO, First Nations Health Authority. “We are excited to work with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation and the Province to bring more accessible and more appropriate care to our young ones – to our future.”

This work is part of the Province’s efforts to provide culturally safe and trauma-informed programs and services to people in B.C., including First Nations people.

Learn More:

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/