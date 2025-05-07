CleanBC review launched to strengthen climate action, results for people

CANADA, May 7 - Merran Smith

Merran Smith is president of New Economy Canada, bringing decades of leadership and partnership with industry, government and community to create economic solutions to society’s most pressing challenges. She is broadly recognized as an advocate and national thought leader in advancing Canada’s clean economy, with career highlights including founding Clean Energy Canada and her leadership in the landmark Great Bear Rainforest agreement.

Smith was a board member of BC Hydro, and co-chair of B.C.’s Climate Solutions Council, which advised the B.C. government on CleanBC. She has won numerous awards for her leadership in the clean economy, including most recently the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal awarded to a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions to British Columbia.

Dan Woynillowicz

Dan Woynillowicz is an accomplished leader focused on the development and implementation of effective energy and climate policies. As principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight, he blends policy expertise with an understanding of technology innovation and market transformation to help clients navigate the energy transition. He is a volunteer adviser to Urban Climate Solutions and the Clean Economy Fund, and from 2020-25 served as board chair of the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE).

Woynillowicz also served as an external expert adviser to the BC Hydro Task Force, which positioned BC Hydro to meet the province's fast-growing demand for clean electricity. He is frequently called to testify before regulatory and legislative bodies, quoted in media, and regularly publishes commentary in Canada’s leading publications.