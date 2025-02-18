Whiting Systems to Unveil New Versa Mono Brush for Motorcoach Industry at UMA Convention Booth 301
We are thrilled to introduce our new Versa Mono Brush to the motorcoach industry at the UMA Convention,”ALEXANDER, AR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a leading provider of fleet wash systems, is excited to announce the debut of its latest Mono Brush at the upcoming United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Convention in Oklahoma City.
The convention, taking place at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, will provide an ideal platform for Whiting Systems to showcase its latest innovation designed specifically for the motor coach industry.
The Mono Brush, also known as the EX13 VERSA WASH, it is a semi-automated fleet wash system that offers a unique combination of efficiency and safety. Unlike traditional brush systems, the Mono Brush requires only a garden hose for water volume and pressure, making it a cost-effective solution for motor coach companies. The brush also features variable drive rotation, allowing for a thorough and gentle cleaning of the vehicle's exterior. Additionally, the brush is equipped with a hands-on handlebar that automatically stops and starts the brush, ensuring the safety of both the operator and the vehicle.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new Versa Mono Brush to the motorcoach industry at the UMA Convention," said Casey Craft, Vice President of Business Development. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a wash system that not only meets the specific needs of motorcoach companies but also prioritizes safety and efficiency. We are confident that the Versa Mono Brush will revolutionize the way motor coaches are washed and maintained."
Whiting, a leading provider of washing services, commits to promoting environmentally-friendly washing practices by utilizing dedicated wash bays. This decision comes as a response to the growing concerns about the negative impact of "on the yard" washing on the environment and the potential risks of EPA concerns and fines.
At Whiting, we believe that the best way to wash is inside dedicated wash bays. Unlike "on the yard" washing, which can result in water runoff and contamination of nearby water sources, our Versa Mono brush and wash bays ensure that water is collected and properly disposed of. This not only reduces the risk of EPA concerns and fines but also helps protect the environment.
Whiting Systems will be showcasing the Versa Mono Brush at booth 301 during the UMA Convention from February 20-23. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the Versa Mono Brush along with their autonomous 3 brush gantry systems. Whiting Systems Invites all RV and Motor coach companies to visit their booth and discover how the Mono Brush can improve their fleet maintenance process. For more information about Whiting Systems and its products, please visit their website at www.whitingsystems.com.
With the launch of the Versa Mono Brush, Whiting Systems continues to solidify its position as The Global leader in the fleet wash industry. The company remains committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Don't miss the chance to see the Mono Brush in action at the UMA Convention and experience the future of motor coach washing.
