Steve Harrison Inducted into The International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Steve Harrision International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Steve Harrison's commitment to helping others skyrocket themselves as a brand is bar none. His ability to help others embrace their power and become known in their field is unprecedented. ” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) announced Steve Harrison has been inducted into the IOFP, receiving the coveted Embodied Awareness Award 2025. Steve Harrison and his team have helped over 15,000 authors write and/or promote their books. His clients have been featured in major media outlets like Good Morning America, The Today Show, CNN, MSNBC, The View, Fox News, Entrepreneur, New York Times, O, the Oprah Magazine, Time, and countless radio shows.He has helped launch such bestselling books as Chicken Soup for the Soul, Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus and Rich Dad Poor Dad.Harrison helps bestselling authors, top experts, and speakers who are comfortable promoting themselves monthly, year after year. He helps them open those outside-the-box ideas and set up their business so they have other income streams outside of their book (products, programs, speaking, seminars, and consulting). His goal for those he serves is to have them stand out so when someone hears them on the radio, they can generate more revenue than simply $12 for a book. They might get $1,000+ for a seminar, $3,000 for a speech, and $10,000+ for consulting. Learn more about Steve’s initiatives here: https://authorsuccess.com/ “Steve Harrison's commitment to help others skyrocket themselves as a brand is bar none. His ability to help others truly embrace their power and become known in their field is unprecedented. The Embodied Awareness Award speaks to truly embracing your brilliance. He aligns perfectly with IOFP’s values of empowerment, growth, and positive change,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

