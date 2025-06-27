Fundraising Auctioneer & Movement Creator Stacey Lauren Inducted into The International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Stacey Lauren International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

As an organization built to celebrate visionary leaders who create meaningful impact, we are proud to welcome Stacey Lauren into the IOFP.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Lauren, celebrated charity fundraising auctioneer and visionary movement creator, has officially been inducted into the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)—a global community of elite changemakers, leaders, and legacy builders. With her signature blend of humor, heart, and high-energy connection, Stacey turns fundraising into an unforgettable experience, bringing warmth, authenticity, and joy to every stage she steps onto. Her background in stand-up comedy adds a unique twist, making donors feel engaged, seen, and excited to give. Stacey is also the creator of the Do The Thing platform—a powerful system designed to help individuals and organizations build community-powered movements through deep connection and collective action. The framework gives everyone a stage, not just to participate, but to rise.Every movement it sparks is intentionally structured to elevate its members, giving them a voice, a place to lead, and the confidence to take bold steps forward. Through tools like My People Parties and Do The Thing Challenges, Stacey teaches leaders how to rally their communities around a shared goal and take real action together. Her Comfort Circle Framework meets people where they are and gently moves them through fear, into clarity, courage, and leadership. These methods are now being utilized in schools, nonprofits, and purpose-driven businesses worldwide, offering new ways to build momentum, fund missions, and empower individuals to lead.“It’s a true honor to join a community of leaders who are driven not just by success, but by impact,” said Stacey Lauren. “The IOFP represents everything I believe in—impact, legacy, and connection. I’m excited to grow, collaborate, and contribute alongside such extraordinary professionals. These are my people.”As a TEDx speaker, Stacey’s talk, “The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals,” centers on the belief that transformation occurs when you're surrounded by people working toward a shared goal. She also hosts the "Do The Thing" podcast, where she has led over 300 deeply meaningful conversations with everyday leaders who have turned personal challenges into powerful movements.“As an organization built to celebrate visionary leaders who create meaningful impact, we are proud to welcome Stacey Lauren into the IOFP,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , Founder and CEO of the IOFP. “Her work transcends titles—it empowers entire communities. The IOFP is thrilled to present Stacey with the Luminary of Purpose & Possibility Award 2025.”Whether through a mic, a movement, or a moment of courage, Stacey is on a mission to help people connect with their voice, their purpose, and their people. Her mantra: “Don’t wait for opportunity… create it.”To learn more about Stacey Lauren and her work, visit:About the IOFPThe International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is an exclusive network of elite leaders, trailblazers, and impact-driven professionals dedicated to excellence, legacy building, and purposeful collaboration. Through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and high-level thought leadership, the IOFP empowers its members to drive transformation in their industries and beyond.For information on IOFP initiatives, please contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsTami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyLynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

