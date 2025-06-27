Acclaimed Executive Coach Amy Ballantyne Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Amy Ballantyne International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Ballantyne is not just a renowned executive coach, author, and speaker; she is a passionate advocate for personal growth and empowerment. Her career has been dedicated to helping individuals break through barriers and thrive in life and leadership. As a sought-after TEDx speaker, Amy has delivered keynote presentations nationally and internationally for numerous high-profile organizations, including Ernst & Young, Sun Life, and Manulife. Her TEDx talks and sessions on intentional thinking, emotional intelligence, workplace wellness, and resilience continue to engage and inspire audiences worldwide.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly welcomes Amy Ballantyne as one of its newest members. Amy’s leadership and passion for human development make her an ideal addition to IOFP’s global network of excellence.“Being invited into the IOFP is deeply meaningful to me,” said Ms. Ballantyne. “This community of purpose-driven professionals aligns with my mission to uplift others, and I am honored to contribute to its vision of global impact and inspiration.”Amy's expertise is extensive, holding multiple designations including Certified Executive Coach through the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Advanced Wellness Coach, Board-Certified Trainer and Coach of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Hypnosis, and TimeLine Therapy, as well as Certified Practitioner in Imposter Syndrome Coaching. As a Certified Genos Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, Amy works with individuals and teams to deliver transformative insights using the Genos Assessment System. As the founder and owner of Ballantyne Coaching, Amy utilizes these skills and more to maximize her clients’ empowerment.Ms. Ballantyne's commitment to the community is unwavering. She has devoted a decade of service to the Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope and supports organizations including the USANA Foundation, SickKids Hospital, and World Vision.“Amy’s extraordinary energy, wisdom, and dedication to helping others succeed embody everything IOFP stands for,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the IOFP family and look forward to the inspiration she will bring to other leaders within our membership.”To learn more about Amy Ballantyne and her work, visit her website at https://www.amyballantyne.com About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, purposeful collaboration, and creating meaningful change. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are innovators and changemakers who strive to lead with impact and address today’s most critical challenges. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

