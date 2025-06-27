Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Ryan Crittenden International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Crittenden is a leadership coach, Army veteran, speaker, international bestselling author of Becoming the Compass: A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders, and founder XL Coaching and Development. He holds a doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and is a certified practitioner of Gallup Certified Strengths and The Six Types of Working Genius. He has also been a part of the John Maxwell Team since 2023. Dr. Crittenden’s work is dedicated to equipping leaders to grow by leading authentically from who they are, not who they think they need to be.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is honored to welcome Dr. Ryan Crittenden into the IOFP family. His commitment to personal and professional growth, human connection, and impactful leadership embodies the spirit of the IOFP. His message of fostering a future where leaders thrive by being exactly who they are aligns with the impact the movement aims to achieve.Ryan shared, “I am deeply honored to join the International Order of Fantastic Professionals and connect with such an inspiring group of leaders. The IOFP’s commitment to fostering authentic leadership resonates with my own philosophy. Together, I look forward to advancing these shared goals, building strong relationships, and contributing to a world where leadership is measured not by titles or achievements, but by connection and authenticity.”Dr. Ryan Crittenden’s new book, Becoming the Compass: A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders, tells the story of Alex, a rising leader facing toxic culture, uncertainty, and transformation. The book explores four transformational principles, offering readers a bridge between leadership theory and real-world challenges. Ryan and his coaching work have been featured in numerous publications, including The Ritz Herald and Business Insider.“Ryan’s approach embodies the IOFP’s values—integrity, authenticity, and continuous growth,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , founder and CEO of the IOFP. “His work challenges the outdated myth that great leaders must fit a mold. Instead, he champions the power of authenticity, guiding leaders to lean into their personal strengths.”To learn more about Ryan Crittenden, visit https://xlcoaching.net Dr. Crittenden’s book can be purchased in Canada here: https://amzn.asia/d/ivBBa9g and in the United States here: https://a.co/d/4eFTjVP About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals is a prestigious global network of visionary leaders committed to innovation, collaboration, and making a meaningful impact. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are recognized for their excellence and their ability to devise innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Ryan Crittenden and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette Hoy, Director of PREmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

