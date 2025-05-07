Valerie Roehrs Announces Campaign to Bring True Conservatism Back to Denton County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4

Valerie Roehrs For Denton County Commissioner

Native Texan and local rancher pledges to restore common sense and modern oversight to county development and spending

DENTON COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Roehrs, a second generation Texan, local rancher, and small business owner, has officially launched her campaign for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Roehrs brings a lifetime of hands-on experience, business leadership, and strong conservative values to the race. She promises to represent everyday Denton Countians, not special interests or large outside developers.

“I grew up hunting and ranching on my family’s 300-acre ranch outside Cranfills Gap in Bosque County. My husband, Michael, grew up farming in Minnesota, so working the land is part of who we are,” Roehrs said. “We moved to Denton County in 2006 looking for a rural community to raise our daughters, and we quickly fell in love with the area. But the Denton County we see today is very different from the one we first settled in.”

Roehrs expressed concern about the current pace and direction of development in the county. She believes Precinct 4 needs a commissioner who is actively involved in guiding growth and making responsible financial decisions.

“Precinct 4 has incredible development potential, but we must ensure that growth benefits our residents and respects our communities. I will work closely with state lawmakers to strengthen development regulations that protect our quality of life, preserve property rights, and keep Denton County in the hands of Denton Countians.”

A Commitment to Conservative Values and Community Roots

Roehrs was raised in Carrollton and graduated from R.L. Turner High School. She studied economics in college, earned an MBA, and now operates a working farm and cattle ranch in North Texas with her husband. She describes herself as a Christian, wife, and mother who is guided by faith, family, and freedom.

“My values are simple. I believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the rural character of our towns and neighborhoods,” said Roehrs. “As your county commissioner, I will be a full-time, conservative voice for the people of Precinct 4.”

Valerie and her husband Michael have been married for 19 years and currently live near Argyle. They raise cattle and farm land near Muenster. Their two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah, are both in college. The family also shares their land with a small group of dogs, barn cats, and chickens.

“Most days, you’ll find me in blue jeans and boots, working fences or operating farm equipment,” Roehrs added. “I love this county, and I want to lead it with honesty, common sense, and respect for both our history and future.”

Media Contact and Public Engagement

Valerie Roehrs is available for interviews, forums, and speaking engagements. She welcomes invitations from civic organizations, community groups, and local media interested in discussing the issues facing Denton County and her vision for conservative leadership.

For more information or to request an interview, please visit: https://www.voteroehrs.com/

Be sure to follow the campaign on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/voteroehrs/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.