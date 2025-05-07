Shaftsbury barracks / Two-vehicle Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3001811

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5/6/25 at approximately 0708 hours

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: AOT pull-off.

WEATHER: Light rain.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Asphalt, wet.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dana Zazinski

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front and driver's side damage.

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kimberly Galok

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT ? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, New York

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: E-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front and driver's side damage.

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5-6-25, at approximately 0708 hours, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pownal, VT. It was reported that a sport utility vehicle had collided with a school bus. It was learned the school bus had not had any students onboard at the time of the crash.

Upon arrival, it was learned the operator of the sport utility vehicle (Zazinski) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the school bus (Galoc) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center via Pownal Rescue Squad to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling north on U.S. Route 7 and Vehicle 2 was traveling south. The speed limit on this portion of U.S. Route 7 is 50 miles per hour. Through witness statements and evidence on the road surface, Vehicle 1 crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with Vehicle 2 in the southbound lane of travel. Vehicle 1 came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the grassy shoulder adjacent to the northbound travel lane. Vehicle 2 came to a position of uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane of travel.

Due to the crash investigation, this section of U.S. Route 7 was shut down for a significant amount of time.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the following departments / agencies; Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Bennington County Sheriff's Department, Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Valley Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks.