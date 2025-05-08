Meister Media Partners with Cornell University & GLASE Consortium for CEAg World Conference & Expo Nov. 19-21 in Durham

Meister Media Worldwide CEAg World GLASE Consortium

CEAg World Conference & Expo names GLASE Consortium as Knowledge Partner to enhance education offerings at the Nov. 19–21, 2025 event in Durham, North Carolina.

By aligning with CEAg World, we expand opportunities for professionals and organizations to access cutting-edge education, build networks, and grow careers in controlled environment agriculture.” — Gretchen Schimelpfenig, executive director, GLASE

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEAg World Conference and Expo is partnering with the Cornell University Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering (GLASE) Consortium to enhance the educational programming for its 2025 event. GLASE will serve as the official Knowledge Partner for the conference, which takes place Nov. 19–21, 2025, in Durham, N.C.

As part of the collaboration, GLASE will contribute to the development of the educational program in coordination with CEAg World. GLASE will host a select number of sessions focusing on automation, energy efficiency, advanced technologies and innovation in CEA. The organization will also support the shaping of additional content across the 2 ½-day event like workshops with regional universities.

In addition, to enhance the professional development value for the event, attendees who participate in multiple GLASE-curated sessions can be recognized with a GLASE certificate to acknowledge continuing education achievements at the CEAg World Conference and Expo.

GLASE will also host the second annual Vivid Canopy Breakfast, a networking initiative spotlighting inclusive business practices. Vivid Canopy is a community-building program designed to help the CEA industry adapt to labor market shifts by connecting professionals and celebrating diversity, transparency and opportunities for advancement in the workplace.

“This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to grow the reach and impact of both organizations,” said Gretchen Schimelpfenig, executive director of GLASE. “By aligning with CEAg World, we are expanding opportunities for professionals and organizations to access cutting-edge education, build networks, and grow careers in controlled environment agriculture.”

GLASE offers year-round membership options for individuals and organizations, with benefits that include discounted access to the GLASE training library, early insights from CEA projects at Cornell University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rutgers University and technology demonstrations at commercial greenhouses, and research partnerships with GLASE scientists and educators.

CEAg World media, a brand of Meister Media Worldwide, delivers ongoing insights through newsletters, podcasts, webinars, and annual reports on vertical farming, greenhouse innovation, and the state of the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome GLASE as our official Knowledge Partner,” said Amy Reddington, event director for CEAg World. “GLASE’s expertise and commitment to advancing CEA education and workforce development perfectly align with our mission.”

For more information about CEAg World, the 2025 event, GLASE’s contributions, or to inquire about speaking and sponsorship opportunities, visit CEAgWorld.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, Meister Media Worldwide’s newest brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.com.

About GLASE

GLASE—the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering Consortium—was established in 2017 by Cornell University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. GLASE is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the USDA, and members of an Industry Advisory Board. The GLASE consortium advances CEA industry education and workforce development with annual short courses like CEA Works funded by the USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative’s Education and Workforce Development (EWD) free, webinars and an annual Summit.

Guided by its Industry Advisory Board, GLASE and its partner academic institutions transform the greenhouse industry with research, education, and commercialization of emerging technologies to save growers money and reduce the carbon footprint of greenhouse operations.

