Itty Bitty Publishing Announces Crucial New Book on Fighting Human Trafficking

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itty Bitty Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of a groundbreaking new book aimed at addressing and combating the pervasive issue of human trafficking in America. This pressing topic impacts countless lives and stands as the second largest criminal activity after the drug trade.The newly released book brings critical attention to the following:The urgent need to stop human trafficking in America.Human trafficking ranks as the #2 criminal activity, surpassed only by the drug trade.Both adults and children are targeted victims of trafficking.Sextortion poses a lethal threat to our children.It's essential to recognize warning signs to "Keep Your Children Safe!""Every year millions of children fall victim to online predators. The problem continues to grow. We have to stop it now," says Lynda Bergh Herring, the book's author and an expert in the field.Suzy Prudden, who has worked closely with Lynda Bergh Herring, emphasizes, "Lynda's book makes a difference. Her dedication to saving children is the forefront of her work."This book serves as both a powerful tool and a wake-up call, empowering readers with vital information to help prevent human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals, especially children. It offers comprehensive insights and actionable advice on recognizing and combating this critical issue. LJB Investigations , where Lynda Bergh Herring leads with her stringent pursuit of justice, is at the helm of this cause. In providing specialized investigation services, LJB seeks justice for victims and contributes significantly to the fight against trafficking and sextortion.LJB Investigations is committed to putting a stop to human trafficking and child sextortion. Perpetrators are being rooted out and prosecuted. LJB is a leader in the Private Investigation Industry.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:Maria DigiovanniPhone: 949-339-9568Email: mariadigiovanni@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.ljbinvestigations.com

