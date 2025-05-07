Paramount Commerce Collaborates with BMO to Enhance Pay-by-Bank Payment Processing

TORONTO, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading pay-by-bank provider, is enhancing its payment-processing capabilities through a strategic integration with BMO. In a few clicks, this solution enables Paramount to leverage BMO's banking infrastructure to process transactions for its merchants in real time.By leveraging BMO’s suite of Payment Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Paramount can streamline payment operations, enhance security, and view real-time reporting while lowering costs associated with traditional payment methods. This integration with BMO allows Paramount to more efficiently process payments and deliver a faster, more secure, and intuitive experience to its clients."This integration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Derek Vernon, Head, North American Treasury & Payment Solutions at BMO. "By integrating with BMO’s Payment APIs, Paramount is able to process payments more efficiently.”“Innovation in payments requires true collaboration across all parties in the transaction,” said Dave Roe, Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Commerce. “By working closely with BMO, we’re delivering a smarter, more seamless payment experience—one that creates real value for merchants and consumers and is built to scale.”About BMO Financial GroupBMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada’s leading pay by bank partner. Our patented technology is trusted by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. With features like one-click payments, robust risk management, seamless integration, and over 20 years of experience, Paramount Commerce creates exceptional experiences for merchants and consumers alike. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com.For more information: media@paramountcommerce.com

