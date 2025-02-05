Paramount Commerce wins Payment Provider of the Year at Pan Finance Awards

Paramount Commerce Wins Payment Provider of the Year 2024

Paramount Commerce kicks off 2025 with an award win, showcasing its leadership in innovative pay by bank solutions.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading pay by bank provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been named Payment Provider of the Year—Canada 2024 by Pan Finance Awards. This prestigious award, presented at the end of 2024, underscores Paramount Commerce’s dedication to delivering innovative, secure, and seamless payment solutions for high-growth industries.“Being recognised as the Payment Provider of the Year–Canada 2024 is a testament to our mission to simplify payments,” said Dave Roe, COO at Paramount Commerce. “This award reflects our merchants' trust in us and our commitment to driving innovation in the fintech industry. I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments and excited for what lies ahead.”Paramount Commerce’s industry-leading pay by bank solutions deliver secure, compliant, and user-friendly payment experiences trusted by over 3 million customers. With state-of-the-art, machine learning-backed risk management, Paramount Commerce ensures every payment is seamless and secure, fostering greater customer engagement and loyalty.Winning this award reflects the company’s pursuit of excellence in delivering tailored payment solutions that enhance trust and satisfaction for merchants and consumers. Paramount Commerce is committed to driving more groundbreaking innovations in 2025 and looks forward to shaping the future of payments and exceeding industry expectations.About Paramount CommerceParamount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada’s leading pay by bank partner. Our patented technology is trusted by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. With features like one-click payments, robust risk management, seamless integration, and over 20 years of experience, Paramount Commerce creates exceptional experiences for merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com For more information:

