Paramount Commerce Caps Off 2024 with 3 Million Customers

Paramount Celebrates 3 Million Customers

Paramount Commerce has surpassed 3 million customers, cementing its role as Canada’s top pay by bank provider

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading pay by bank provider, celebrates a major achievement: surpassing 3 million customers. This milestone marks a defining moment in the company’s journey to transform payments for high-growth industries.“As we close out 2024, this accomplishment highlights our mission to simplify payments for our merchants and consumers,” said Dave Roe, COO at Paramount Commerce. “This is a testament to our team’s innovation and dedication, as well as the trust of our clients. We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2025 as we shape the future of payments.”This milestone highlights Paramount Commerce’s commitment to continuous feature development, introducing enhancements like customized payment flows to elevate the payment experience and strengthen user satisfaction and loyalty.As the leading provider of pay by bank solutions, Paramount Commerce’s approach to payment innovation has made it an essential partner for well-known brands. With 3 million customers and counting, Paramount Commerce promises more breakthroughs in 2025.About Paramount Commerce:Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada’s leading pay by bank partner. Our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. Offering one-click payments, a robust risk management system, a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 20 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com For more information:

