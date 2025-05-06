Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates National Nurses Week

Agency News

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recognizes and celebrates National Nurses Week, which takes place between May 6 through May 12. The VADOC thanks all of the nurses on its correctional team who ensure inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care.

“Being a correctional nurse requires dedication, commitment, and care,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The VADOC’s nurses are dedicated to delivering quality care daily for the inmate population and help ensure public safety by keeping our inmate population healthy. I thank them for their commitment to quality health care.”

All inmates under the custody of the VADOC receive quality routine and urgent health care services. These services include:

Nurse and doctor sick calls

Chronic care visits

Dental visits

Other specialty appointments

The VADOC’s Health Services Unit is comprised of approximately 1,200 internal VADOC staff and contractors dedicated to providing health care in a correctional environment. They receive about 750,000 patient visits every year.

Thank you to all VADOC nurses, this week, and every week, for your dedication to the inmate population and the Commonwealth of Virginia.