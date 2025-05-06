Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,414 in the last 365 days.

Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates National Nurses Week

Agency News

VADOC Celebrates National Nurses Week. May 6 - 12, 2025. Graphic shows a collage of VADOC nurses.
Agency News

May 06, 2025

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recognizes and celebrates National Nurses Week, which takes place between May 6 through May 12. The VADOC thanks all of the nurses on its correctional team who ensure inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care.

“Being a correctional nurse requires dedication, commitment, and care,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The VADOC’s nurses are dedicated to delivering quality care daily for the inmate population and help ensure public safety by keeping our inmate population healthy. I thank them for their commitment to quality health care.”

All inmates under the custody of the VADOC receive quality routine and urgent health care services. These services include:

  • Nurse and doctor sick calls
  • Chronic care visits
  • Dental visits
  • Other specialty appointments

The VADOC’s Health Services Unit is comprised of approximately 1,200 internal VADOC staff and contractors dedicated to providing health care in a correctional environment. They receive about 750,000 patient visits every year.

Thank you to all VADOC nurses, this week, and every week, for your dedication to the inmate population and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates National Nurses Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more