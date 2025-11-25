VADOC Announces Memorial Service Details for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis ...

Agency News

Agency News November 25, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — On Monday, November 17, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) lost Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall, who was killed in the line of duty at River North Correctional Center following an attack by an inmate.

To honor Officer Hall’s life and service to the Commonwealth, the VADOC will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, at the Wytheville Meeting Center in Wytheville.

“Officer Hall was a dedicated member of River North’s corrections team and our agency as a whole,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “This memorial service will allow us to honor him for his unwavering commitment to keeping Virginia safe. The agency is truly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support from all corners of the country, and we thank you for your condolences and compassion during this difficult time.”

In-person service attendance is primarily intended for VADOC employees, its public safety partners, and the news media. Members of the public and those who are unable to attend can watch from anywhere via a livestream. Additional details can be found below:

Details for Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall’s Memorial Service

Time and Date:

2 p.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Location:

Wytheville Meeting Center

333 Community Boulevard

Wytheville, VA 24382

Live Streaming:

VADOC will publish a live stream of Officer Hall’s memorial service for the general public. Please check the VADOC’s website and social media channels for more details closer to the service.

News Media:

A limited number of news media members are welcome to attend the service. Please email Kyle Gibson (Kyle.Gibson@vadoc.virginia.gov) by 5 p.m. EDT Friday, November 28, 2025 and include the name of your media outlet and the number of people requested to attend from each outlet.

*Note: Due to space restrictions, live satellite or microwave truck shots will not be permitted. Additional information will follow for those who confirm attendance.

Nearby Airports:

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) (Approximately 76 miles from Wytheville)

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) (Approximately 87 miles from Wytheville)