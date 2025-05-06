Douglas County Problem-Solving Courts Host Successful Recovery Walk at Memorial Park

Douglas County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Young Adult Court hosted a Recovery Walk on Saturday, May 3rd at Memorial Park, raising awareness about the vital role of District 4A Problem-Solving Courts.

The event saw a strong turnout, with attendees enjoying a beautiful day while engaging in an inspiring community-driven initiative. Douglas County Veteran’s Treatment Court Judge Jeffrey Lux and Young Adult Court Judge Shelly Stratman addressed the crowd, highlighting the impact of their respective courts. Their remarks were followed by heartfelt reflections from a graduate of both Young Adult Court (YAC) and Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC), who shared their journey and personal experiences within the problem-solving court system.

Adding an interactive element to the walk, three checkpoints along the one-mile route featured trivia questions about YAC and VTC. The top three participants earned small trophies and gift cards, celebrating their engagement and knowledge of the courts' work.

The Recovery Walk underscored the commitment of Douglas County Problem-Solving Courts to rehabilitation, support, and community engagement.