Updated photos* MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the suspects approached the victims in the 800 block of H Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns, demanded property, and assaulted one of the victims. The suspects then took money from one of the victims and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25062721

